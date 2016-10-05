Standardization

Definition

Standardization is the sociological process of reducing diversity in existing custom devices or practices, according to norms acceptable to a larger community of citizens, engineers or scientists. Standardization may facilitate technology transfers, enhance consistency or safety, and produce economies of scale.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

  • Comments and Opinion |

    Complexities in sample handling, instrument setup and data analysis are barriers to the effective use of flow cytometry to monitor immunological parameters in clinical trials. The novel use of a central laboratory may help mitigate these issues.

    • Holden T Maecker
    • , J Philip McCoy Jr
    • , the FOCIS Human Immunophenotyping Consortium
    • , Michael Amos
    • , John Elliott
    • , Adolfas Gaigalas
    • , Lili Wang
    • , Richard Aranda
    • , Jacques Banchereau
    • , Chris Boshoff
    • , Jonathan Braun
    • , Yael Korin
    • , Elaine Reed
    • , Judy Cho
    • , David Hafler
    • , Mark Davis
    • , C Garrison Fathman
    • , William Robinson
    • , Thomas Denny
    • , Kent Weinhold
    • , Bela Desai
    • , Betty Diamond
    • , Peter Gregersen
    • , Paola Di Meglio
    • , Frank O Nestle
    • , Mark Peakman
    • , Federica Villanova
    • , John Ferbas
    • , Elizabeth Field
    • , Aaron Kantor
    • , Thomas Kawabata
    • , Wendy Komocsar
    • , Michael Lotze
    • , Jerry Nepom
    • , Hans Ochs
    • , Raegan O'Lone
    • , Deborah Phippard
    • , Scott Plevy
    • , Stephen Rich
    • , Mario Roederer
    • , Dan Rotrosen
    •  & Jung-Hua Yeh
    Nature Immunology 11, 975–978
All News & Comment