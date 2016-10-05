Research | | open
Standardization
Standardization is the sociological process of reducing diversity in existing custom devices or practices, according to norms acceptable to a larger community of citizens, engineers or scientists. Standardization may facilitate technology transfers, enhance consistency or safety, and produce economies of scale.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 6, 34820
Protocols |
Guidelines for the automated evaluation of Elispot assays
This protocol summarizes the recommendations developed after a comparison of Elispot plate-reading approaches by a panel of laboratories and subsequent agreement regarding the optimal steps to follow when evaluating Elispot plates.Nature Protocols 10, 1098–1115
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
A model for harmonizing flow cytometry in clinical trials
Complexities in sample handling, instrument setup and data analysis are barriers to the effective use of flow cytometry to monitor immunological parameters in clinical trials. The novel use of a central laboratory may help mitigate these issues.Nature Immunology 11, 975–978