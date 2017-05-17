News and Views |
Nature 545, 297–298
Locally noisy autonomous agents improve global human coordination in network experiments
A networked colour coordination game, with humans interacting with autonomous software bots, shows that bots acting with small levels of random noise and being placed centrally in the network improves not only human–bot interactions but also human–human interactions at distant nodes.Nature 545, 370–374
Connective recovery in social networks after the death of a friend
In an analysis of 15,000 Facebook networks, Hobbs and Burke find that online social networks are resilient to the death of an individual, showing an increase in interactions between friends following a loss, which remains stable for years after.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0092
Spontaneous neural encoding of social network position
Parkinson et al. combine social network analysis and multi-voxel pattern analysis of functional magnetic resonance imaging data to show that the brain spontaneously encodes social distance, the centrality of the individuals encountered, and the extent to which they serve to broker connections between members.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0072
Migration induced by sea-level rise could reshape the US population landscape
Sea-level rise will impact heavily populated coastal areas, necessitating adaptation or migration. This study considers how potential migration away from affected areas will have a broader effect on the US population landscape.Nature Climate Change 7, 321–325
Exercise contagion in a global social network
Some argue that health-related behaviours, such as obesity, are contagious, but empirical evidence of health contagion remains inconclusive. Here, using a large scale quasi-experiment in a global network of runners, Aral and Nicolaides show that this type of contagion exists in fitness behaviours.Nature Communications 8, 14753
Millions of online book co-purchases reveal partisan differences in the consumption of science
A co-purchase network analysis of data from two of the United States’ biggest online booksellers reveals a stark division in the types of scientific literature read by liberals and conservatives. Selective exposure may limit cross-partisan understanding.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0079
Public engagement: Trust and scepticismNature Energy 2, 17100
How and why we should take deradicalization seriously
Deradicalization programmes are the cornerstone of counter-terrorism strategies in many countries, yet few have been evaluated for their effectiveness. Stakeholders must introduce standards to ensure basic elements are in place, such as programme development, staff training, advisory services, and transparency.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0095
Social networks: Inferring financial statusNature Human Behaviour 1, 0127
Economics: Declining economic mobilityNature Human Behaviour 1, 0121
Behavioural economics: Occasional errors can benefit coordination
The chances of solving a problem that involves coordination between people are increased by introducing robotic players that sometimes make mistakes. This finding has implications for real-world coordination problems. See Letter p.370Nature 545, 297–298
Effective eradication of modern slavery
Slavery is not a thing of the past but has simply morphed from chattel slavery into forced labour and debt bondage. While consumers are preoccupied with cheap labour and goods, and businesses aren't held accountable for their supply chains, we continue to fuel this US$150 billion profit-making industry.Nature Human Behaviour 1, 0089