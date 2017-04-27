Sleep disorders
Sleep disorders are a group of conditions in which the normal sleep pattern or sleep behaviours are disturbed. Primary sleep disorders include insomnia, hypersomnia, obstructive sleep apnoea and parasomnias (abnormal sleep behaviours, such as sleepwalking and rapid eye movement sleep behaviour disorder).
MEIS1 variant as a determinant of autonomic imbalance in Restless Legs SyndromeScientific Reports 7, 46620
Narcolepsy
Narcolepsy is a sleep disorder that is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness. This Primer by Kornum and colleagues primarily focuses on narcolepsy type 1 (also known as narcolepsy with cataplexy), which is believed to be caused by the autoimmune-mediated loss of hypocretin neurons in the lateral hypothalamus.Nature Reviews Disease Primers 3, 16100
Stroke: Sleep-related breathing disorders after stroke are not linked to lesion locationNature Reviews Neurology 13, 129
Neuroimmunology: Waking the immune systemNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 671
Interventional cardiology: OSA predicts cardiac risk in patients undergoing PCINature Reviews Cardiology 13, 444
Traumatic brain injury: TBI could have long-term effects on sleep–wake cycleNature Reviews Neurology 12, 312–313
Migraine: Migraine is associated with restless legs and sleepless nightsNature Reviews Neurology 12, 313
Parkinson disease: Sleep disorder deficits suggest signature for early Parkinson diseaseNature Reviews Neurology 12, 3