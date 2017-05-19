Research | | open
Silicon photonics
Silicon photonics is the study of the optical properties of the group-IV semiconductor and the design and fabrication of devices for generating, manipulating and detecting light. Silicon is prevalent in photodetectors, solar cells in particular. However, its indirect band structure means that it is not a natural creator of light.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Light: Science & Applications 6, e16260
Research | | open
Fabrication-constrained nanophotonic inverse designScientific Reports 7, 1786
Reviews |
Metamaterial-inspired silicon nanophotonics
Applying metamaterial concepts to dielectric systems offers low losses compared with metallic structures. Here, silicon-based metamaterial and nanophotonic advances are reviewed.Nature Photonics 11, 274–284
Research |
Hybrid indium phosphide-on-silicon nanolaser diode
By exploiting one-dimensional photonic crystal nanocavities, an ultra-compact indium phosphide-on-silicon laser diode with low current threshold, high wall-plug efficiency and high integrability is demonstrated.Nature Photonics 11, 297–300
Research |
Photon-trapping microstructures enable high-speed high-efficiency silicon photodiodes
Light-trapping nanoscale holes are exploited to improve the speed and efficiency of silicon photodiodes with intrinsic layers less than 2 μm thick.Nature Photonics 11, 301–308
Research | | open
High-Speed Scalable Silicon-MoS2 P-N Heterojunction PhotodetectorsScientific Reports 7, 44243
News and Comment
News and Views |
Nonlinear optics: Enhanced Brillouin amplification in Si
Engineering optical and acoustic modes in membrane silicon waveguides has now been used to demonstrate record high net Brillouin amplification in silicon. This technique enables new possible applications including silicon on-chip Brillouin amplification, Brillouin lasers, and Brillouin devices for signal processing.Nature Photonics 10, 432–434
Correspondence |
On nanostructured silicon successNature Photonics 10, 142–143
Comments and Opinion |
Commercial progress and challenges for photovoltaics
The past five years have seen substantial cost reductions and greatly increased uptake of photovoltaics. Growth is being driven by ongoing improvements in both silicon solar cell costs and performance, making the commercialization of new technologies increasingly difficult.Nature Energy 1, 15015
Research Highlights |
Microprocessors: Electronic–photonic chipNature Photonics 10, 145
Correspondence |
Reply to 'On nanostructured silicon success'Nature Photonics 10, 143–144
Correspondence |
Reply to 'On nanostructured silicon success'Nature Photonics 10, 143