Self incompatability
Self-incompatibility is the mechanisms adopted by a plant to prevent self-fertilization and thus encourage outcrossing. Self-incompatibility can be achieved either by preventing self-pollination or by ensuring that self-pollen does not successfully achieve fertilization.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
A complex dominance hierarchy is controlled by polymorphism of small RNAs and their targets
The phenotypic expression of SP11 alleles — male determinants of self-incompatibility in Brassica rapa — is controlled by a five-phased linear hierarchy. A study has found that a polymorphic 24-nt small RNA controls the linear hierarchy of four of the SP11 alleles.Nature Plants 3, 16206
Reviews |
Non-self- and self-recognition models in plant self-incompatibility
This Review summarizes current understanding of the non-self- and self-recognition systems of self-incompatibility and their evolution. The non-self-recognition model suggests that the transition from self-compatibility to self-incompatibility could be more common than previously thought.Nature Plants 2, 16130
Research | | open
What causes mating system shifts in plants? Arabidopsis lyrata as a case studyHeredity 118, 52–63
Research |
Degradation of glyoxalase I in Brassica napus stigma leads to self-incompatibility response
In the Brassica self-incompatibility (SI) response, the downstream signalling network of ARC1 E3 ubiquitin ligase remains elusive. Now, glyoxalase I is shown to be an ARC1-targted compatibility factor whose degradation leads to the SI response.Nature Plants 1, 15185
Research |
Calcium signalling mediates self-incompatibility response in the Brassicaceae
The signalling pathway underlying the self-incompatibility response in Brassicaceae remains elusive. Genetic and physiological experiments now show that Ca2+-influx, probably mediated by glutamate receptor-like channels, leads to self-pollen rejection.Nature Plants 1, 15128
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Arabidopsis evolution: Roots in AfricaNature Plants 3, 17091
News and Views |
Dominance modifier: Expanding mate options
A new player and mode of action has been discovered in the creation of a dominance hierarchy in the Brassicaceae self-incompatibility system.Nature Plants 3, 16210
Research Highlights |
Self-incompatibility: Avoiding inbreeding in ArabidopsisNature Plants 1, 15198
News and Views |
Self-incompatibility: Calcium signalling in Brassica
The involvement of Ca2+ signalling in Brassica self-incompatibility has been a contentious topic. New evidence suggests that stigmas use Ca2+ to signal to incompatible pollen to prevent pollen hydration and self-seed set. Moreover, this may involve a glutamate receptor.Nature Plants 1, 15129
News |
Homing in on heterostylyHeredity 105, 161–162