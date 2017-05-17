Research | | open
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1998
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Imaging: Small-angle X-ray scattering reaches new dimensionsNature Methods 13, 15
News and Views |
Dynamic activation of apoptosis: conformational ensembles of cIAP1 are linked to a spring-loaded mechanism
cIAP1 undergoes a dramatic conformational change during activation that is now shown to be due to the dynamic and metastable nature of the closed form of the enzyme. The discovery of such a striking mechanism for functional control was enabled by state-of-the-art enzymological and biophysical methods.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 21, 1022–1023
Research Highlights |
SAS, refined
Correspondence |
Comprehensive macromolecular conformations mapped by quantitative SAXS analysesNature Methods 10, 453–454
Research Highlights |
Helicase disc breaks