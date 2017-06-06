News and Views |
RNA sequencing refers to techniques used to determine the sequence of RNA molecules. It includes high-throughput shotgun sequencing of cDNA molecules obtained by reverse transcription from RNA, and next-generation sequencing technologies to sequence the RNA molecules within a biological sample in an effort to determine the primary sequence and relative abundance of each RNA molecule.
- Nature Medicine 23, 656–657
mTFkb: a knowledgebase for fundamental annotation of mouse transcription factorsScientific Reports 7, 3023
Zika virus evolution and spread in the Americas
One hundred and ten Zika virus genomes from ten countries and territories involved in the Zika virus epidemic reveal rapid expansion of the epidemic within Brazil and multiple introductions to other regions.
Cis-perturbation of cancer drivers by the HTLV-1/BLV proviruses is an early determinant of leukemogenesis
Human T-cell leukaemia virus type-1 and bovine leukaemia virus infect T and B lymphocytes and lead to aggressive leukaemia. Here, the authors show these proviruses integrate near cancer drivers perturbing transcription termination or antisense RNA-dependent interaction, suggesting post-transcriptional mechanisms in some cases.Nature Communications 8, 15264
Understanding cancer from the stem cells up
A new study that uses an integrated single-cell transcriptomics approach to characterize cancer stem cell populations during treatment with molecularly targeted therapies offers insights into disease evolution and points to new therapeutic targets.Nature Medicine 23, 656–657
Plant genetics: Spatial transcriptomics in plants
Charting the unknown epitranscriptome
Novoa, Mason and Mattick propose to use phage display technology and direct sequencing through nanopores to facilitate systematic interrogation of RNA modifications.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 18, 339–340
Genetic testing: The diagnostic power of RNA-seq
RNA: Translated circular RNAsNature Reviews Genetics 18, 272–273
Development: Marking the transitionNature Chemical Biology 13, 343