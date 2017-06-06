RNA editing
RNA editing is the process by which ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules are enzymatically modified post synthesis on specific nucleosides. Examples of RNA editing include pseudouridylation (the isomerization of uridine residues) and deamination (removal of an amine group from cytidine to give rise to uridine, or C-to-U editing).
ADAR1 controls apoptosis of stressed cells by inhibiting Staufen1-mediated mRNA decay
In stressed cells, the ADAR1p110 isoform is phosphorylated and translocated from the nucleus to the cytoplasm, where it protects transcripts with 3′-UTR dsRNA structures from Staufen1-mediated decay, thus suppressing cellular apoptosis.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 534–543
RNA editing-dependent epitranscriptome diversity in cancer stem cells
This Review discusses the roles of deregulated RNA processing, including RNA methylation, RNA editing, RNA splicing and RNA binding protein activity, in cancer stem cells and highlights the potential of these events as biomarkers and therapeutic targets.Nature Reviews Cancer 17, 381–392
Detecting RNA modifications in the epitranscriptome: predict and validate
Although it has been known for decades that RNA is subjected to numerous covalent modifications, there has been a recent surge in interest driven by sequencing-based transcriptome-wide detection methods and the realization that RNA modifications have important roles in diverse biological processes. This Review describes the range of detection strategies for RNA modifications, their particular strengths and limitations, and how responsible and complementary application of these techniques will be required to ensure the quality and interpretability of the rapidly accumulating data sets.Nature Reviews Genetics 18, 275–291
Structural basis for targeted DNA cytosine deamination and mutagenesis by APOBEC3A and APOBEC3B
Crystal structures of human APOBEC3A and a chimera of APOBEC3B and APOBEC3A bound to ssDNA reveal an unanticipated ‘U-shaped’ binding mode and provide insight into target selectivity.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 131–139
News and Comment
Distinct mechanisms obviate the potentially toxic effects of inverted-repeat Alu elements on cellular RNA metabolism
Two new studies show that RNA-binding proteins can mediate distinct and beneficial effects to cells by binding to the extensive double-stranded RNA (dsRNA) structures of inverted-repeat Alu elements (IRAlus). One study reports stress-induced export of the 110-kDa isoform of the adenosine deaminase acting on RNA 1 protein (ADAR1p110) to the cytoplasm, where it binds IRAlus so as to protect many mRNAs encoding anti-apoptotic proteins from degradation. The other study demonstrates that binding of the nuclear helicase DHX9 to IRAlus embedded within RNAs minimizes defects in RNA processing.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 496–498
Mechanisms for targeted, purposeful mutation revealed in an APOBEC–DNA complex
Targeted deamination of cytosine bases in DNA by AID/APOBEC-family enzymes is critical for proper immune function, but it also poses risks to genomic integrity. New structures reported by Harris, Aihara and colleagues offer the first glimpses into the enzyme–DNA complex and reveal both expected and unexpected insights into the DNA-binding mode involved in targeting purposeful mutation.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 24, 97–98
CRISPR targets RNA
Having revolutionized DNA editing, CRISPR turns to RNA.Nature Methods 14, 33
Gastric cancer: Dysregulation of RNA editing in gastric cancer
Molecular biology: Of TRIBE and RNA tagging
Genetic approaches profile RNA–protein interactions.Nature Methods 13, 466–467
Genomics: A Tribe for RNANature Chemical Biology 12, 387