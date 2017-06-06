RNA editing

Definition

RNA editing is the process by which ribonucleic acid (RNA) molecules are enzymatically modified post synthesis on specific nucleosides. Examples of RNA editing include pseudouridylation (the isomerization of uridine residues) and deamination (removal of an amine group from cytidine to give rise to uridine, or C-to-U editing).

