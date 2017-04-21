Latest Research and Reviews
Interventional cardiology: Polymer-free drug-eluting stents — a safe and effective option for ACS
Patients with acute coronary syndromes have an increased risk of stent thrombosis. A considerable proportion of these patients are also at increased risk of bleeding, representing a challenge to optimal selection of stent type and duration of dual antiplatelet therapy. Recent evidence supports polymer-free drug-eluting stents as a safe and effective option for this challenging subset of patients.Nature Reviews Cardiology 13, 447–448
Interventional cardiology: Optimal coronary interventional strategies for in-stent restenosisNature Reviews Cardiology 12, 559
Interventional cardiology: Absorbable scaffolds noninferior to metallic stents at 1 yearNature Reviews Cardiology 12, 622
Device therapy: Treating restenosis after drug-eluting stent implantationNature Reviews Cardiology 10, 62
Interventional cardiology: Stent choice and the hidden consequences of cost savings
Amin and colleagues have attempted to estimate the cost savings to the US health-care system if drug-eluting coronary stents were more selectively used in patients at low risk of restenosis. Their results and conclusions raise statistical, societal, and ethical issues that need to be considered before this approach should be widely embraced.Nature Reviews Cardiology 9, 559–560
Delivery of drug-loaded magnetizable nanoparticles to prevent in-stent restenosis
Magnetizable nanoparticles could help deliver drugs to implanted stents to prevent restenosis.