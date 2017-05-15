Latest Research and Reviews
miR302 regulates SNAI1 expression to control mesangial cell plasticityScientific Reports 7, 42407
News and Comment
Renal fibrosis: Pericytes activate complement in fibrosisNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 262
Fibrosis: Pericyte MyD88 and IRAK4 signalling in fibrosisNature Reviews Nephrology 13, 63
Transplantation: Utilizing the transcriptome to predict allograft fibrosis
A new study has identified a gene set that might predict the development of renal allograft fibrosis. This finding represents a leap forward in transplant diagnostics, but further studies are needed to demonstrate that interventions based on this gene set can prevent fibrosis before it can be utilized to inform therapeutic decisions.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 652–653
Renal fibrosis: PDGF-D in renal fibrosisNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 257
Anaemia: Targeting epigenetics in renal anaemiaNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 125
Diabetic nephropathy: MiR-23b protects against fibrosis in diabetic nephropathyNature Reviews Nephrology 12, 197