Regenerative medicine
Regenerative medicine is the branch of medicine that develops methods to regrow, repair or replace damaged or diseased cells, organs or tissues. Regenerative medicine includes the generation and use of therapeutic stem cells, tissue engineering and the production of artificial organs.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews | | open
Raman spectroscopy and regenerative medicine: a review
Protocols |
Generation of multipotent induced cardiac progenitor cells from mouse fibroblasts and potency testing in ex vivo mouse embryos
Expandable and multipotent induced cardiac progenitor cells (iCPCs) are generated from mouse adult fibroblasts using forced expression of Mesp1, Tbx5, Gata4, Nkx2.5 and Baf60c and activation of the Wnt and JAK/STAT signaling pathway. Furthermore, embryonic potency of iCPCs is tested ex vivo.Nature Protocols 12, 1029–1054
Research |
Induction of functional dopamine neurons from human astrocytes in vitro and mouse astrocytes in a Parkinson's disease model
In vivo reprogramming of astrocytes to dopamine neurons improves motor behavior in a mouse model of Parkinson's disease.Nature Biotechnology 35, 444–452
Reviews | | open
A short discourse on vascular tissue engineering
News and Comment
News and Views |
Organ transplantation: Lung repair via cross-circulation
Extracorporeal cross-circulation between lungs enables the extended support of recipient lungs and the recovery of injured lungs in a swine model.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0052
Research Highlights |
Regenerative medicine: A nose for cartilage repairNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 691
Research Highlights |
Regenerative medicine: Isolation of nephron progenitors: a step towards growing kidneys?Nature Reviews Urology 13, 628
Research Highlights |
Diabetes: β-cell heterogeneity — key to unlocking islet regenerationNature Reviews Endocrinology 12, 495
Research Highlights |
Urinary tract obstruction: Stem cells hinder stricture formationNature Reviews Urology 13, 438
Research Highlights |
Regenerative medicine: Reprogramming stomach tissue into β-like cells