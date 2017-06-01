Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Transcriptomic analysis of gene signatures associated with sickle painScientific Data 4, 170051
Protocols |
Targeted in vivo genetic manipulation of the mouse or rat brain by in utero electroporation with a triple-electrode probe
This protocol extension describes how to electroporate rodent neuronal progenitors in utero with greater accuracy by using triple-electrode probes.Nature Protocols 11, 399–412
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: Wireless recording of neural activity with ultrasoundNature Methods 13, 816
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: In silico neocortexNature Methods 12, 1115
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: Targeting spines
A new probe allows for optical erasure of newly activated dendritic spines.Nature Methods 12, 1006–1007
News and Views |
Of (stressed) mice and men
Experimenter gender affects behavioral assays of pain and stress in laboratory mice.Nature Methods 11, 623–624
Research Highlights |
Neuroscience: When rodents run the research
An automated training regimen coaches rats to willingly submit themselves to repeated brain imaging.Nature Methods 10, 1059
Research Highlights |
Stem cells: Rat haploid embryonic stem cellsNature Methods 11, 131