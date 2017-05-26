Proteome
The proteome is the entire set of proteins produced by an organism or system and encoded by the full genome. A proteome may refer to the complement of proteins of a specific cell type (cellular proteome) or a subcellular system, as in a viral proteome or a nuclear proteome.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews | | open
Accelerating the search for the missing proteins in the human proteome
The Human Proteome Project aims to catalogue the ∼20,000 proteins encoded by the human genome. In this review, Baker et al. focus on the missing proteins, proteins that lack high stringency proteomic evidence, and launch MissingProteinPedia, a database aimed at accelerating the search for missing proteins.Nature Communications 8, 14271
Research |
Dynamics of ribosome scanning and recycling revealed by translation complex profiling
A translation complex sequencing approach has been developed enabling intermediates of all mRNA-associated processes of translation to be isolated and localized across the transcriptome; the results support longstanding models of initiation and termination and offer new mechanistic insights.Nature 535, 570–574
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Systems biology: Protein isoforms: more than meets the eye
Alternative splicing imparts distinct functions through isoform-specific protein–protein interactions.Nature Methods 13, 291
Research Highlights |
Gene expression: Spatial characterization of proteomesNature Reviews Genetics 16, 129
News |
China pushes for the proteome
Strategy to build a complete catalogue of human proteins could put the country in a leading position.
News and Views |
The myosin-II-responsive focal adhesion proteome: a tour de force?
The formation and maturation of focal adhesions involves significant changes in protein composition and requires acto-myosin contractility. A mass spectrometry approach reveals changes to the focal adhesion proteome on myosin inhibition, providing a valuable resource for the cell adhesion field.Nature Cell Biology 13, 344–346
Research Highlights |
Made locally
Visualization of newly synthesized proteomes using conventional fluorescence microscopy reveals the local nature of protein translation.Nature Methods 7, 580–581
News |
The life of proteins: the good, the mostly good and the ugly
The health of the proteome in the face of multiple and diverse challenges directly influences the health of the cell and the lifespan of the organism. A recent meeting held in Nara, Japan, provided an exciting platform for scientific exchange and provocative discussions on the biology of proteins and protein homeostasis across multiple scales of analysis and model systems.