Protein quality control
Protein quality control is the mechanism by which a cell monitors proteins to ensure that they are appropriately folded. Protein quality control takes place predominantly in the endoplasmic reticulum, and can redeliver damaged proteins to the biosynthetic machinery or, failing correction, can deliver them to the ubiquitin–proteasome system for degradation.
Receptor oligomerization guides pathway choice between proteasomal and autophagic degradation
Lu et al. show that the choice between proteasomal degradation and selective autophagy is independent of the ubiquitin-binding properties of the receptors but largely determined by oligomerization potential.Nature Cell Biology 19, 732–739
PARL mediates Smac proteolytic maturation in mitochondria to promote apoptosis
Saita et al. show that PARL cleaves Smac (also known as DIABLO) to generate an IAP-binding motif required for its apoptotic activity, identifying PARL-mediated Smac processing as a pro-apoptotic mitochondrial pathway.Nature Cell Biology 19, 318–328
PARL paves the way to apoptosis
Although the mitochondrial inner membrane rhomboid peptidase PARL is known to participate in critical signalling cascades, its role in apoptosis has remained unclear. PARL is now shown to process the mitochondrial pro-apoptotic protein Smac (also known as DIABLO) for its subsequent release into the cytosol where it antagonizes XIAP-mediated caspase inhibition to promote apoptosis.Nature Cell Biology 19, 263–265
Cell biology of the neuron: Lightening the load
Touch neurons in Caenorhabditis elegans eliminate aggregated or neurotoxic proteins and dysfunctional mitochondria by exporting them in large vesicles called exophers.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 195
Translation: Ubiquitylation mediates quality control
Targeting mutant p53 through the mevalonate pathway
It is well established that mutant forms of the p53 tumour suppressor acquire pro-oncogenic activities. Inhibition of the mevalonate pathway is now shown to promote degradation of select oncogenic mutant p53 proteins, indicating that destabilization of mutant p53 could be a promising therapeutic strategy.Nature Cell Biology 18, 1122–1124
Quality control: Triaging mitochondrial membrane proteins
New MAPS for misfolded proteins
Clearing misfolded proteins from the cytoplasm is essential to maintain cellular homeostasis. Now, a parallel clearance system is described that uses the deubiquitylase USP19 to enable secretion of misfolded cytoplasmic proteins when conventional proteasomal degradation is compromised. Misfolding-associated protein secretion (MAPS) has important implications for protein quality control and prion-like transmission.Nature Cell Biology 18, 724–726