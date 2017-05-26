Protein quality control

Protein quality control is the mechanism by which a cell monitors proteins to ensure that they are appropriately folded. Protein quality control takes place predominantly in the endoplasmic reticulum, and can redeliver damaged proteins to the biosynthetic machinery or, failing correction, can deliver them to the ubiquitin–proteasome system for degradation.

