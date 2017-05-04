Research | | open
A protein database is one or more datasets about proteins, which could include a protein's amino acid sequence, conformation, structure, and features such as active sites. Protein databases are compiled by the translation of DNA sequences from different gene databases and include structural information. They are an important resource because proteins mediate most biological functions.
- Scientific Reports 7, 1511
A scored human protein–protein interaction network to catalyze genomic interpretation
InWeb_InBioMap (InWeb_IM for short) is a scored, integrated human protein–protein interaction network resource aggregated from public, experimentally determined protein–protein interactions. The resource enables functional interpretation of large-scale genomics data.Nature Methods 14, 61–64
PEPlife: A Repository of the Half-life of PeptidesScientific Reports 6, 36617
The NIH Protein Capture Reagents Program (PCRP): a standardized protein affinity reagent toolboxNature Methods 13, 805–806
dSysMap: exploring the edgetic role of disease mutationsNature Methods 12, 167–168
CPTAC Assay Portal: a repository of targeted proteomic assaysNature Methods 11, 703–704
Proteomics: The human proteome takes the spotlight
Two papers report mass spectrometry–based draft maps of the human proteome and provide broadly accessible resources.Nature Methods 11, 709
A bittersweet celebration of crystallography
The Protein Structure Initiative will end next year; the aftershocks of this ending should be minimized for the benefit of the broader biology research community.Nature Methods 11, 593
ProteomeXchange provides globally coordinated proteomics data submission and disseminationNature Biotechnology 32, 223–226