Primary immunodeficiency disorders

BACH2 immunodeficiency illustrates an association between super-enhancers and haploinsufficiency
BACH2 is required for lymphocyte differentiation. Afzali et al. describe mutations that cause BACH2 disruption, immunodeficiency and autoinflammatory disease via haploinsufficiency, a mechanism shared by other super-enhancer-regulated genes.
PI3Kδ and primary immunodeficiencies
Gain- and loss-of-function mutations in phosphoinositide 3-kinase-δ (PI3Kδ) result in a primary immunodeficiency syndrome termed APDS. Understanding the function of PI3Kδ in adaptive immune responses — from studies of mouse models of these mutations and from patients with APDS — provides new insights on how mutations in PI3Kδ promote immunodeficiencies.Nature Reviews Immunology 16, 702–714
DNA polymerase-α regulates the activation of type I interferons through cytosolic RNA:DNA synthesis
The causative mechanism for the immunodeficiency and autoinflammatory disease XLPDR is unknown. Burstein and colleagues show that XLPDR is caused by disruption of POLA1, which encodes a DNA polymerase subunit; this, in turn, leads to dysregulated production of type I interferons.Nature Immunology 17, 495–504
Lost GRP on cytotoxicity?
Deficiency in the RASGRP1 guanine-nucleotide-exchange factor leads to a novel primary immunodeficiency with impaired activation and proliferation of T cells and B cells and defective killing by cytotoxic T cells and natural killer cells.Nature Immunology 17, 1339–1340
Allergy in Wiskott-Aldrich syndromeNature Immunology 17, 1243
A human inborn error connects the α's
Patients with XLPDR are found to carry an intronic hypomorphic mutation in the gene encoding the catalytic subunit of DNA polymerase-α. Patients' cells display low levels of cytoplasmic RNA:DNA hybrids, which increases the expression of interferon-α-induced genes, a hallmark of monogenic 'type I interferonopathies'.Nature Immunology 17, 472–474
Immunological complementationNature Immunology 16, 228
Balancing protein degradationNature Immunology 16, 141
Neutrophils: Disrupting the 'neutrostat' in LAD-INature Reviews Immunology 14, 286