Preterm birth

Long-term metabolic risk among children born premature or small for gestational age
Mericq and colleagues review human data supporting an increased risk of metabolic diseases among children born premature or small for gestational age. The adrenal and pubertal modifications that contribute to this risk and the metabolic changes that occur during adolescence and adulthood are discussed.Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 50–62
Structural and genomic variation in preterm birthPediatric Research 80, 829–836
Target identification: Putting the brakes on preterm labour
Chronic kidney disease: Low birth weight and the global burden of kidney disease
Low birth weight (LBW) and intrauterine growth restriction are major contributors to the global burden of non-communicable diseases. A Norwegian registry study has confirmed that LBW is associated with an increased risk of developing end-stage renal disease by 40 years of age, which could not be explained by familial factors.Nature Reviews Nephrology 12, 199–200
Hypertension: sFlt-1 removal seems to be beneficial in women with pre-eclampsiaNature Reviews Nephrology 11, 690
Conditional ATG6 autophagy related 6 homolog (Becn1; Atg6) knockout mouse model of preterm labor
Mouse studies suggest mice with conditional Becn1 knockout could be useful as models to study preterm labor and evaluate therapeutic candidates.
Great expectorations: the potential of salivary ‘omic’ approaches in neonatal intensive careJournal of Perinatology 34, 169–173
Intermittent or sustained systemic inflammation and the preterm brainPediatric Research 75, 376–380