Porous materials are materials with pores (cavities, channels or interstices). The characteristics of a porous material vary depending on the size, arrangement and shape of the pores, as well as the porosity (the ratio of the total pore volume relative to the apparent volume of the material) and composition of the material itself.
Temperature-regulated guest admission and release in microporous materials
Regulating guest access and release in porous materials remains an important goal. Here, May and colleagues elucidate the mechanism by which guest admission can be temperature-regulated in typical microporous materials, and experimentally exploit this process to achieve appreciable and reversible hydrogen storage.Nature Communications 8, 15777
Fundamental transport mechanisms, fabrication and potential applications of nanoporous atomically thin membranes
This Review examines the development of nanoporous atomically thin membranes, focusing on fundamental mechanisms of gas- and liquid-phase transport, membrane fabrication techniques, and advances towards practical applications.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 509–522
Frequency-dependent stability of CNT Joule heaters in ionizable media and desalination processes
Electro-oxidation of CNT Joule heaters can be eliminated through the application of sufficiently high a.c. frequencies, which enables their use as self-heating membranes in membrane distillation.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 557–563
The controlled disassembly of mesostructured perovskites as an avenue to fabricating high performance nanohybrid catalysts
Disassembly of three-dimensionally ordered materials generates nanoparticles with new structural and physicochemical properties. Here the authors show a fragmentation strategy applied to a perovskite material leading to nanostructures with improved catalytic activity in the methane combustion.Nature Communications 8, 15553
Porous materials: Designed and then realized
Simulation determined the crystal energy landscape of a set of molecular crystals, predicting ultrahigh surface area solids with high methane storage. These were then synthesized, showing the potential of computational structure-property mapping.Nature Materials 16, 602–604
Our choice from the recent literatureNature Nanotechnology 12, 286
Heterogeneous catalysis: À la carte zeolitesNature Reviews Chemistry 1, 0037
Water oxidation catalyst: Hierarchy and wettability
Porous materials: Lining up metal–organic frameworks
A new report demonstrates an innovative approach to aligning crystallites of metal–organic frameworks such that thin films are created with oriented channels — potentially overcoming one of the major barriers to application of these highly topical materials.Nature Materials 16, 283–284
Thermoelectric materials: The power of poresNature Reviews Materials 2, 17006