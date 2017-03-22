Porins
Porins are bacterial β-strand proteins that form a water-filled β-barrel pore within the outer membrane, either causing a disruption of the membrane or generating a means for transporting molecules such as carbohydrates and amino acids across the membrane. Porins allow for passive diffusion and so are considered membrane transport proteins and channels.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Aquaporin water channels in the nervous system
The aquaporins (AQPs) are a family of integral membrane proteins that are involved in water movement across cell membranes. In this Review, Papadopoulos and Verkman examine the roles of AQPs in the functioning of the mammalian nervous system and in various neurological conditions.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 14, 265–277
Reviews |
Aquaporins in kidney pathophysiology
Of the aquaporins found in humans, seven are known to be expressed in the kidneys. In this Review, Noda et al. discuss evidence from clinical and animal studies regarding the localization, physiological function and mechanism of regulation of these water channels in renal cells. The authors also describe the pathological conditions associated with dysfunctional aquaporins with particular attention dedicated to the water channel aquaporin-2 and to nephrogenic diabetes insipidus, a condition associated with dysfunctional aquaporin-2.Nature Reviews Nephrology 6, 168–178
News and Comment
News and Views |
Structural biology: Torqueing about pores
Cryo-EM, crystallography, biochemical experiments and computational approaches have been used to study different intermediate states of the Aeromonas hydrophila toxin aerolysin en route to pore formation. These results reveal that an unexpected and marked rotation of the core aerolysin machinery is required to unleash the membrane-spanning regions.Nature Chemical Biology 9, 605–606