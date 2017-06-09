Polyploidy in plants

Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Genome assembly with in vitro proximity ligation data and whole-genome triplication in lettuce
Genome assembly for many plant species can be challenging due to large size and high repeat content. Here, the authors use in vitro proximity ligation to assemble the genome of lettuce, revealing a family-specific triplication event and providing a comprehensive reference genome for a member of the Compositae.Nature Communications 8, 14953
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Sex determination: Polyploid paternityNature Plants 3, 17007
News and Views |
Genomics: Decoding the ancestors of peanut
Cultivated peanut has a large, complex genome, so obtaining its entire sequence is challenging. De novo assemblies of two diploid ancestor genomes provide high-quality reference sequences for decoding allotetraploid peanut genomes, and will become valuable resources for breeding and evolutionary studies.Nature Plants 2, 16042