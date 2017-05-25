News and Views |
- Nature Materials 16, 606
Research |
Enhanced selectivity in mixed matrix membranes for CO2 capture through efficient dispersion of amine-functionalized MOF nanoparticles
Mixed matrix membranes can separate CO2 from flue gas mixtures but increasing selectivity without sacrificing permeability remains challenging. Selectivity can be increased with little loss in permeability by using nanoparticulate, amine-functionalized metal–organic framework fillers.Nature Energy 2, 17086
Reviews |
Functional carbon nitride materials — design strategies for electrochemical devices
Carbon nitrides are potentially cheap and metal-free alternatives for catalysts, semiconductors, battery materials and memory devices. In this Review, we discuss the synthesis, design and morphology of these materials, and reflect on the ability of methods such as templating, etching, dye sensitization, heteroatom doping and co-polymerization, as well as the assembly of various heterojunctions, to improve device performance.Nature Reviews Materials 2, 17030
Research | | open
Nonlinear mechanics of hybrid polymer networks that mimic the complex mechanical environment of cells
Mechanical properties of living organisms are determined by intra- and extra-cellular biopolymer networks. Here, the authors show how the mechanics of polyisocyanopeptide hydrogels, mimicking biopolymers, can be readily manipulated by introducing a second polymer network.Nature Communications 8, 15478
Research | | open
High-Performance PVC Gel for Adaptive Micro-Lenses with Variable Focal LengthScientific Reports 7, 2068
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Cyclic polymers: A self-assembly route
News and Views |
Material Witness: Plastics on the menuNature Materials 16, 606
Research Highlights |
Cancer Immunotherapy: T cells tackle tumoursNature Reviews Materials 2, 17027
News and Views |
Oil spill recovery: Graphene heaters absorb faster
Wrapping polymeric sponges in graphene nanoribbons provides an efficient way to separate and absorb heavy crude oil spilled in water.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 406–407
News and Views |
Directed self-assembly: A dress code for block copolymers
A sacrificial overcoat layer directs self-assembly of block copolymers into lamellae with features smaller than 10 nm.Nature Nanotechnology 12, 507–508
Research Highlights |
Hydrogels: A less than swell timeNature Reviews Materials 2, 17018