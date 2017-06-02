Polymerization mechanisms

Latest Research and Reviews
Macromolecular metamorphosis via stimulus-induced transformations of polymer architecture
Many properties of polymers are dictated by topology. However, the topology of a macromolecule is typically a static feature after synthesis. Now, an approach to dynamic and transformable macromolecular architecture has been developed. When triggered by an external stimulus, macromolecular topology can be triggered to transform via thermodynamic control.
Cooperative polymerization of α-helices induced by macromolecular architecture
The secondary and tertiary structure of a protein has profound implications on function and catalysis. Now, both the secondary and tertiary structures of a synthetic polymer have been utilized to catalyse the polymerization of N-carboxyanhydrides. Both the folding of the resulting polypeptides into α-helices and their macromolecular organization dramatically enhance the polymerization rate.
Construction of Nontoxic Polymeric UV-Absorber with Great Resistance to UV-PhotoagingScientific Reports 6, 25508
The limits of precision monomer placement in chain growth polymerization
Chemists increasingly seek to control monomer sequencing in aperiodic copolymers. Here, the authors show that the statistical nature of chain growth strongly limits the achievable control, and establish parameters for polymer design that balance precise control with simplicity of synthesis.Nature Communications 7, 10514
Polymer chemistry: Put a ring on itNature Chemistry 7, 614
Polymer chemistry: Spotlight on synthesisNature Chemistry 5, 550–551
Polymer chemistry: Alive with lightNature Chemistry 4, 691
Nanoscience: Polymerization to orderNature 466, 298
Interfacial chemistry: Gold's enigmatic surface
Gold is not as inert as was believed — it can promote molecular synthesis. A study uses scanning tunnelling microscopy to catch gold in the act as it guides the formation of one-dimensional polymers from saturated hydrocarbons.Nature 479, 482–483
Self-assembly: Polymerizing particles