Real-time divergent evolution in plants driven by pollinators
Pollinators are thought to be a driver of plant diversification, but their effects are difficult to disentangle from those of other biotic and abiotic factors. Here, the authors let plants evolve under different pollination regimes and show rapid and divergent evolution of plant height, floral traits and mating system.Nature Communications 8, 14691
Safeguarding pollinators and their values to human well-being
Wild and managed pollinators are threatened by pressures such as environmental changes and pesticides, leading to risks for pollinator-dependent crop production, meaning more research and better policies are needed to safeguard pollinators and their services.Nature 540, 220–229
Experimental evidence of pollination in marine flowers by invertebrate fauna
Marine plants reproduce by hydrophilly, that is, the movement of pollen by water. Here, the authors show that invertebrates can also carry pollen from male to female Thalassia testudinum plants.Nature Communications 7, 12980
Herbicide resistance: Self-preservationNature Plants 3, 16217
Volatile signalling: To catch a thiefNature Plants 2, 16176
Climate change impacts on pollination
Climate change will pose diverse challenges for pollination this century. Identifying and addressing these challenges will help to mitigate impacts, and avoid a scenario whereby plants and pollinators are in the ‘wrong place at the wrong time’.Nature Plants 2, 16092
Floral scent: Extending encountersNature Plants 2, 16088
Ecology: Pollination drives floral clockNature 476, 9
Plant science: A leaf that's loud and proudNature 476, 8