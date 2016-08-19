Plant cell death

Latest Research and Reviews
Specific control of Arabidopsis BAK1/SERK4-regulated cell death by protein glycosylation
Control of cell death is crucial for plant life. A comprehensive screen for suppressors of BAK1/SERK4-mediated cell death identified a component of protein glycosylation pathways and ERQC, and its cysteine-rich receptor-like kinase (CRK) targets.Nature Plants 2, 15218
EAT1 promotes tapetal cell death by regulating aspartic proteases during male reproductive development in rice
Programmed cell death is essential for the development of plants. Here Niu et al. characterize a rice mutant with deletions in the transcription factor, ETERNAL TAPETUM 1, which is shown to positively regulate programmed cell death by modulating expression of two aspartic proteases.Nature Communications 4, 1445
Leaf development: Hole creationNature Plants 3, 17068
Green death: revealing programmed cell death in plantsCell Death and Differentiation 18, 1239–1240