Placebo effect
The placebo effect is the beneficial outcome caused by a treatment that is not attributable to the pharmacological properties of the treament itself. This effect occurs if, for example, individuals taking pills with no active pharmacological agent have improved health outcomes compared with those taking no pills.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Beneficial effects seen with most desensitising toothpastesEvidence-Based Dentistry 17, 10–11
Reviews |
Placebo effects and their determinants in gastrointestinal disorders
Striking placebo responses seen in randomized clinical trials have generated an interest in investigating this phenomenon in gastroenterology. Sigrid Elsenbruch and Paul Enck discuss general aspects of the placebo response relating to gastroenterology and aspects that are unique to gastrointestinal disease. This Review provides a fascinating insight into placebo research and how this phenomenon could be exploited in the future for better patient care.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 12, 472–485
Reviews |
The neuroscience of placebo effects: connecting context, learning and health
Placebo effects are positive effects on health that arise from the response of the brain to the contextual information that accompanies the delivery of a treatment. In this Review, Wager and Atlas examine the neural mechanisms that underlie such effects, focusing on placebo analgesia.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 16, 403–418
News and Comment
News and Views |
The brain's reward circuitry regulates immunity
A new study in mice shows that activation of the brain's reward system boosts beneficial antibacterial immunity in the periphery. These findings provide biological insights into the association between psychological and physical well-being.Nature Medicine 22, 835–837
Research Highlights |
Neuroimmunology: Immune to the placebo effectNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 535
News and Views |
Neurogastroenterology: Neuronal correlates of placebo in chronic FGIDs
Placebo analgesia is increasingly appreciated in many difficult to treat chronic functional gastrointestinal disorders such as IBS. However, investigations of interactions between psychological and biological placebo factors are still in early stages. Now, technologies have been developed that enable neural mechanisms of placebo analgesia to be studied more directly in humans.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 11, 460–461
News and Views |
Clinical trials: Placebo effects in interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome
Placebo effects are a major factor in randomized control trials of treatments for interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome. Two studies in the past 4 years have shown greater placebo effects than are usually reported in the literature. A recent report by Bosch investigated how these placebo effects are enhanced by education and behavioural modification strategies.Nature Reviews Urology 11, 494–495
Comments and Opinion |
Rethinking placebosNature Medicine 20, 807
Research Highlights |
BPH: Placebo effect of injectable therapy for BPHNature Reviews Urology 9, 667