Phosphorus metabolism disorders
Phosphorus metabolism disorders are the result of abnormal serum phosphate levels. These abnormal levels are caused by defects in the intake, excretion and cellular utilization of phosphate. Hypophosphataemia is a low blood level of phosphate, whereas hyperphosphataemia describes high levels of phosphate in the blood.
Alkaline phosphatase: a novel treatment target for cardiovascular disease in CKD
Alkaline phosphatase (ALP) drives skeletal mineralization and has a role in vascular calcification and resulting cardiovascular disease in patients with CKD. Here, the authors describe the mechanisms of ALP-mediated vascular calcification and discuss the therapeutic potential of targeting ALP to improve cardiovascular outcomes in these patients.
The role of phosphate in kidney disease
Hyperphosphataemia is associated with poor clinical outcomes but strong evidence that targeting serum phosphate improves these outcomes is lacking. Here the authors discuss the role, regulation and management of serum phosphate in chronic kidney disease, including the efficacies of phosphate binder therapy and dietary interventions.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 27–38
Chronic kidney disease: Reductions in FGF-23 levels associated with improved outcomes
Elevated levels of fibrobast growth factor 23 (FGF-23) are associated with cardiovascular and all-cause mortality in patients with kidney disease. A secondary analysis of the EVOLVE trial reports that cinacalcet-induced reductions in FGF-23 were associated with a reduced risk of cardiovascular events in patients with secondary hyperparathyroidism on dialysis.Nature Reviews Nephrology 11, 572–573
