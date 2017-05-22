News and Views |
Petrology
Petrology is the study of the macroscopic and microscopic mineralogical and chemical composition of rocks. In addition to assessing sedimentary, igneous, and metamorphic rocks that are accessible at the surface, experimental petrology aims to create high pressure and temperature conditions to investigate what rock types may exist in the Earth’s subsurface.
Featured
- Nature Geoscience 10, 400
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Melting temperatures of MgO under high pressure by micro-texture analysis
Melting behaviour of MgO under pressure remains unclear despite the importance of constraining the rheology and composition of the Earth’s mantle. Here, the authors show that melting temperatures in earlier static experiments were underestimated based on micro-texture analysis of the quenched samples.Nature Communications 8, 15735
Research |
Lifetime and size of shallow magma bodies controlled by crustal-scale magmatism
Super-eruptions require high magma supply rates. Numerical simulations show that even for volcanoes with low supply rates, the warming influence of magma on the crust prevents solidification, allowing super-eruption volumes of magma to accumulate.Nature Geoscience 10, 446–450
Research |
The hottest lavas of the Phanerozoic and the survival of deep Archaean reservoirs
Earth’s mantle has cooled since the Archaean. Geochemical identification of anomalously hot lavas formed above the Galapagos Plume 89 million years ago, however, implies that a hot mantle reservoir may have persisted for billions of years.Nature Geoscience 10, 451–456
Research |
Quasi-equilibrium melting of quartzite upon extreme friction
Quartz minerals in Earth’s crust are thought to melt at high temperatures. Laboratory friction experiments, however, show that metastable melting of quartz on a fault surface can occur at lower temperatures, and could lead to large earthquakes.Nature Geoscience 10, 436–441
Research | | open
Post-supereruption recovery at Toba Caldera
Toba Caldera in Indonesia had one of the largest volcanic eruptions over the last 100 kyr and has since undergone periods of resurgence. Here, the authors present zircon and sediment age data showing resurgence started after the climactic eruption and lasted until 2.7 ka, advancing west and south.Nature Communications 8, 15248
Research |
Continental crust formation on early Earth controlled by intrusive magmatism
Modelling of two modes of continental crust formation suggests that before plate tectonics began operating, the Archean early Earth’s tectonic regime was governed by intrusive magmatism.Nature 545, 332–335
News and Comment
News and Views |
Geodynamics: Hot mantle rising
The long-term cooling of Earth's mantle is recorded in the declining temperature and volume of its volcanic outpourings over time. However, analyses of 89-million-year-old lavas from Costa Rica suggest that extremely hot mantle still lurks below.Nature Geoscience 10, 400
News and Views |
Petrology: Ancient magma sources revealed
The composition of Earth's oldest crust is uncertain. Comparison of the most ancient mineral grains with more recent analogues suggests that formation of the earliest crust was heavily influenced by re-melting of igneous basement rocks.Nature Geoscience 10, 397–398
News and Views |
Plate tectonics: When ancient continents collide
The geological record preserves scant evidence for early plate tectonics. Analysis of eclogites — metamorphic rocks formed in subduction zones — in the Trans-Hudson mountain belt suggests modern-style subduction may have operated 1,800 million years ago.Nature Geoscience 10, 245–246
News and Views |
Volcanology: Petit spots go big
Mantle enrichment processes were thought to be limited to parts of oceanic plates influenced by plumes and to continental interiors. Analyses of mantle fragments of the Pacific Plate suggest that such enrichment processes may operate everywhere.Nature Geoscience 9, 862–863
News and Views |
Tectonics: Changing of the plates
The composition of Earth's crust depends on the style of plate tectonics and of the melting regimes in the mantle. Analyses of the oldest identified rocks suggest that these styles and the resulting crust have changed over Earth's history.Nature Geoscience 9, 731–732
Correspondence |
Reply to 'Unclear causes for subduction'Nature Geoscience 9, 338–339