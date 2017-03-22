Peritoneal dialysis
Peritoneal dialysis is a procedure to remove waste products from the blood, such as creatinine and urea, which are insufficiently removed by the kidneys in patients with renal failure. The dialysis fluid is introduced into and removed from the peritoneal cavity, and the peritoneum is used as the dialysis membrane.
Latest Research and Reviews
Reviews |
Changes in the worldwide epidemiology of peritoneal dialysis
In many countries, patient outcomes with peritoneal dialysis are comparable or superior to those with haemodialysis. Here, the authors discuss the changing epidemiology of peritoneal dialysis worldwide, including the remaining country-specific challenges that must be overcome to improve utilization of this cost-effective therapy.Nature Reviews Nephrology 13, 90–103
News and Comment
News and Views |
Dialysis: Is it realistic to compare peritoneal dialysis and haemodialysis?
A new study suggests that peritoneal dialysis achieves a favourable mortality outcome compared with haemodialysis for the first 2 years of treatment. However, registry-based comparisons of mortality outcomes in patients with end-stage renal disease on either renal replacement modality are often fraught with complications.Nature Reviews Nephrology 10, 618–619
News and Views |
Dialysis: Low-glucose-containing peritoneal dialysis solutions: good or bad?
Two trials of low-glucose-containing peritoneal dialysis regimen in patients with diabetes mellitus show that although this strategy improved glycaemic control, it was associated with increased risk of serious adverse events and mortality. These studies suggest caution is needed when evaluating effectiveness using surrogate measures and awareness of confounding factors is important.Nature Reviews Nephrology 9, 635–636
Research Highlights |
Dialysis: Gastrointestinal symptoms in patients on peritoneal dialysisNature Reviews Nephrology 8, 434