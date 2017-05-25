News and Views |
Featured
- Nature Microbiology 2, 17055
Latest Research and Reviews
Research |
Mefloquine targets the Plasmodium falciparum 80S ribosome to inhibit protein synthesis
Cryo-EM reveals one mechanism of action of the antimalarial mefloquine: mefloquine binds to the Plasmodium falciparum 80S ribosome, inhibiting protein synthesis in the parasite.Nature Microbiology 2, 17031
Research | | open
Cationic amino acid transporters play key roles in the survival and transmission of apicomplexan parasites
Apicomplexans are parasites that use membrane transporters to scavenge essential nutrients from the host. Here the authors identify and characterize two apicomplexans transporters showing that these are crucial for cationic amino acid uptake, parasite survival and virulence.Nature Communications 8, 14455
Research | | open
Oxidative insult can induce malaria-protective trait of sickle and fetal erythrocytes
Carriers of haemoglobinopathies are protected from severe malaria, likely due to reduced surface expression of virulence factors. Here, Cyrklaff et al. show that, similar to haemoglobinopathies, a transient oxidative insult affects actin reorganization and mitigates the development of cerebral malaria in mice.Nature Communications 7, 13401
Research | | open
RNA-seq analyses of the midgut from blood- and serum-fed Ixodes ricinus ticksScientific Reports 6, 36695
News and Comment
News and Views |
Parasite physiology: No longer lost in translation
The antimalarial mefloquine has been used in the clinic for decades, yet its mode of action has remained elusive. Now, a study reports that the enantiomer (+)-mefloquine binds to the cytosolic ribosome of the major malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum.Nature Microbiology 2, 17055
Research Highlights |
Infectious disease: A lethal sugar fixNature Chemical Biology 13, 569
Research Highlights |
Parasite development: Plasmodium breaks the linkage
Burda et al. found that Plasmodium berghei liver-stage merozoites induce the disruption of the actin–plasma membrane linkage, which might promote merosome formation.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 320
Research Highlights |
Parasite evolution: Adding a piece to the puzzleNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 135
Research Highlights |
Parasite biology: Busting out from the insideNature Reviews Microbiology 15, 66
Research Highlights |
Parasite physiology: Trypanosomes chew the fat
Adipose tissue is a novel niche for T. brucei in mammalian hosts, and the parasite may adapt its metabolism in this niche to use fatty acids as a carbon source.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 402–403