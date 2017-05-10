Parasite immune evasion

Latest Research and Reviews
Antibody-independent mechanisms regulate the establishment of chronic Plasmodium infection
In rodent models, only a minority of infecting Plasmodium parasites, expressing one of several clusters of virulence-associated pir genes, establishes a chronic infection in a manner that is independent of adaptive immunity.Nature Microbiology 2, 16276
Endothelial cells are a replicative niche for entry of Toxoplasma gondii to the central nervous system
T. gondii crosses biological barriers using transcellular migration or within an infected migrating cell. Here, infection and lysis of endothelial cells in the brain vasculature is identified as a new route of access to the central nervous system.Nature Microbiology 1, 16001
Parasite pathogenesis: The dynamics of chronic malaria
Rodent malaria parasites establish chronic infections through the sequential expression of subsets of variant antigen-encoding genes, a process that surprisingly appears to be independent of adaptive immunity.Nature Microbiology 2, 17039
Parasite biology: Divide and conquerNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 192
Parasite biology: Virulence packages
African trypanosomes produce extracellular membrane vesicles that transfer virulence factors to neighbouring parasites and host cells.Nature Reviews Microbiology 14, 130–131
Parasite genetics: Putting a stop to kinetoplastid transcriptionNature Reviews Microbiology 14, 130
Parasite pathogenesis: Breaching the wall for brain access
Parasite access to the central nervous system is a severe complication of infection. Toxoplasma gondii can achieve this by directly infecting, replicating in and lysing blood–brain barrier endothelial cells.Nature Microbiology 1, 16014
Parasite biology: The antisense antigen switch
A new study shows that antisense long noncoding RNAs contribute to var gene activation in Plasmodium falciparum.Nature Reviews Microbiology 13, 188–189