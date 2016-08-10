Paediatric urology

Latest Research and Reviews
Testicular biopsy in prepubertal boys: a worthwhile minor surgical procedure?
Testicular biopsy is not routinely performed in children, mainly because of concerns about damaging the developing gonad. In this Review, the authors describe how testicular biopsy could be useful for predicting fertility potential in prepubertal boys with undescended testes and also for assessing malignancy risk in these patients and those with disorders of sexual development. The authors also discuss the promise of cryopreservation of testicular tissue samples for the preservation of fertility in prepubertal boys receiving gonadotoxic chemotherapy.Nature Reviews Urology 13, 141–150
Paediatrics: Mirabegron for paediatric OABNature Reviews Urology 13, 181
Paediatrics: Urinary flow rate after TIP urethroplasty for hypospadias
A low urinary flow rate without clinical symptoms is frequently observed in boys after surgical correction of hypospadias. Whether this reduced flow rate is relevant and needs further correction is an ongoing debate, as long-term follow-up data are lacking.Nature Reviews Urology 12, 477–478