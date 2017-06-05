Osteoclasts

Definition

Osteoclasts are one of the three cell types found in vertebrate bones. While osteoblasts are responsible for the mineralised matrix production, osteoclasts carry out its resorption. The activity of osteoclasts and osteoblasts ensures the equilibrium in bone content, and is controlled partly by osteocytes.

