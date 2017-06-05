Osteoclasts
Osteoclasts are one of the three cell types found in vertebrate bones. While osteoblasts are responsible for the mineralised matrix production, osteoclasts carry out its resorption. The activity of osteoclasts and osteoblasts ensures the equilibrium in bone content, and is controlled partly by osteocytes.
Succinate and its G-protein-coupled receptor stimulates osteoclastogenesis
Bone loss is common in patients with diabetes, but the underlying molecular and cellular mechanisms are unclear. Here the authors show high succinate levels in mice with type 2 diabetes and that succinate can signal through succinate receptor 1 on osteoclasts to induce bone resorption.Nature Communications 8, 15621
Magnitude-dependent response of osteoblasts regulated by compressive stressScientific Reports 7, 44925
RNA-binding protein Musashi2 induced by RANKL is critical for osteoclast survivalCell Death & Disease 7, e2300
Pit- and trench-forming osteoclasts: a distinction that mattersBone Research 3, 15032
NELL-1 in the treatment of osteoporotic bone loss
The growth factor NELL-1 induces bone formation during development, but its role in osteoporosis is unknown. This study shows that NELL-1 binding to integrin ß1 induces Wnt/ß-catenin signalling in the bone and restores bone mineral density in osteoporotic mice and sheep, suggesting the therapeutic potential of NELL-1 for the treatment of bone loss.Nature Communications 6, 7362
Bone: The concept of RANKL-independent osteoclastogenesis refutedNature Reviews Rheumatology 12, 623
Bone: Targeting epigenetic regulation of osteoclastogenesis to prevent bone lossNature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 195
Bone: Mechanisms in osteoclast differentiation revealedNature Reviews Endocrinology 11, 256
Metabolic-epigenetic coupling in osteoclast differentiation
Osteoclasts are required for bone resorption. A new study in mice indicates that osteoclast differentiation is stabilized by DNA methylation at Irf8 (encoding interferon regulatory factor 8) mediated by DNA methyltransferase 3a (Dnmt3a), which suppresses Irf8 gene expression. The activity of Dnmt3 in osteoclasts requires elevated oxidative metabolism.Nature Medicine 21, 212–213
Inflammation: A TLR5–TNF positive feedback loop in rheumatoid arthritisNature Reviews Rheumatology 10, 637
Alternative pathways of osteoclastogenesis in inflammatory arthritis
In this Perspectives article, the authors argue that the cells of the inflammatory infiltrate and the cytokine milieu provide multiple routes to bone destruction in inflammatory arthritis. They first summarize the physiological pathway of osteoclastogenesis, then present emerging evidence of the contribution of various cytokines and cell types to alternative pathways of osteoclast differentiation and activation.Nature Reviews Rheumatology 11, 189–194