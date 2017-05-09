Oscillators

Latest Research and Reviews
Synchronous long-term oscillations in a synthetic gene circuit
The first synthetic genetic oscillator or ‘repressilator’ is simplified using insights from stochastic theory, thus achieving remarkably precise and robust oscillations and informing current debates about the next generation of synthetic circuits and their potential applications in cell-based therapies.Nature 538, 514–517
Ion channels enable electrical communication in bacterial communities
Ion channels in bacterial biofilms are shown to conduct long-range electrical signals within the biofilm community through the propagation of potassium ions; as predicted by a simple mathematical model, potassium channel gating is shown to coordinate metabolic states between distant cells via electrical communication.Nature 527, 59–63
Metabolic co-dependence gives rise to collective oscillations within biofilms
The emergence of long-range metabolic co-dependence within a biofilm drives oscillations in growth that resolve a social conflict between cooperation and competition, thereby increasing community-level fitness against chemical attack.Nature 523, 550–554
Multi-stability of circadian phase wave within early postnatal suprachiasmatic nucleusScientific Reports 6, 21463