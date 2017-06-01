News and Views |
Optical sensors are a broad class of device for detecting light intensity. This can be just a simple component for notifying when ambient light levels rise above or fall below a prescribed level, or a highly sensitive device for detecting single photons. Most optical sensors produce an electrical output.
Simplifying the design of microstructured optical fibre pressure sensorsScientific Reports 7, 2991
Organic narrowband near-infrared photodetectors based on intermolecular charge-transfer absorption
Interfaces of organic donor-acceptor blends provide intermolecular charge-transfer states with red-shifted but weak absorption. By introducing an optical micro-cavity; Siegmund et al., enhance their photoresponse to achieve narrowband NIR photodetection with broad spectral tunability.Nature Communications 8, 15421
Nanosphere lithography for optical fiber tip nanoprobesLight: Science & Applications 6, e16229
Ultrasensitive terahertz metamaterial sensor based on spoof surface plasmonScientific Reports 7, 2092
Graphene: Image sensors go broadband
The demonstration of a quantum dot-sensitized graphene image sensor that offers a very broad spectral response and that is integrated with silicon CMOS technology could potentially be a new cost-effective chip platform for hyperspectral imaging and spectroscopy.Nature Photonics 11, 332–333
Optoelectronics: Fast silicon photodiodes
There is typically a compromise between speed and efficiency when designing silicon photodiodes. Now, researchers have exploited microstructuring to achieve fast and thin devices that are also efficient.Nature Photonics 11, 268–269
Materials optics: Lighting up antiferromagnets
Weak coupling of light to the microscopic magnetic order in antiferromagnetic materials makes their optical characterization notoriously difficult. Now, a table-top magneto-optical technique has been developed for detecting the vector direction of antiparallel-aligned magnetic moments in a metallic antiferromagnet.Nature Photonics 11, 74–76
Optical microphone hears ultrasound
An Austrian start-up describes how its membrane-free optical microphone technology is being put to good use in ultrasonic non-destructive testing and process control.Nature Photonics 10, 356–358
Optical sensors: Ultraflexible on-skin oximeterNature Photonics 10, 368
Sensors: Temperature sensitivity boostNature Photonics 10, 207