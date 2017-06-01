Oogenesis

Definition

Oogenesis is the development of the mature female germ cells called egg cells or ova. Primordial germ cells, the founder cells of the germ line, develop through several immature stages by undergoing mitosis, meiosis and differentiation into the haploid egg cells, which carry only one set of chromosomes.

    How maternal diet influences offspring metabolism is unclear, as it is difficult to distinguish between the effects of the in utero environment and epigenetic factors contributed by the oocyte. In a mouse model of high-fat diet, a new study teases apart these mechanisms by using in vitro fertilization and shows that susceptibility of offspring to metabolic disorder can likely be attributed to epigenetic inheritance via the oocyte.

    • Erica D Watson
    •  & Joanna Rakoczy
    Nature Genetics 48, 478–479

    Crossing over, or reciprocal recombination, is essential for accurate segregation of homologous chromosomes at the first meiotic division, resulting in gametes containing the correct chromosome number. A new study in human oocytes analyzes the genome-wide recombination and segregation patterns in all the products of female meiosis, providing experimental support for existing theories about the origin of human aneuploidies and highlighting a novel reverse segregation mechanism of chromosome segregation during meiosis.

    • Miguel A Brieño-Enríquez
    •  & Paula E Cohen
    Nature Genetics 47, 696–698

    Meiotic tetrad analysis is a powerful tool for analyzing all four products of a single meiosis. A new method for tetrad analysis in mammals provides valuable insights into the mechanisms that mediate the exchange of DNA sequences between homologs during meiosis and their influence on the evolution of recombination hotspots.

    • Danny E Miller
    •  & R Scott Hawley
    Nature Genetics 46, 1045–1046

    Researchers have coaxed cultured embryonic stem cells to develop into eggs that then give rise to normal offspring. The discovery should help to decode the molecular basis of gamete formation and might lead to treatments for infertility.

    • Sihem Cheloufi
    •  & Konrad Hochedlinger
    Nature 491, 535–536
