Oesophagogastroscopy
Oesophagogastroscopy is the examination of the lining of the esophagus and stomach using a thin, flexible tube with a camera and light on its end called an endoscope. It allows diagnosis and therapeutic intervention for conditions of the upper digestive tract.
Latest Research and Reviews
Management of refractory typical GERD symptoms
Up to 30% of patients with typical GERD symptoms are refractory to standard acid-suppressive treatment. In this Review, the authors discuss the clinical features and current management of patients with refractory GERD, and the roles of surgical interventions and pharmaceutical agents. Finally, the authors provide up-to-date algorithms for the optimal management of patients with refractory GERD.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 281–294
News and Comment
Therapy: Positioning of dilation in eosinophilic oesophagitis
Eosinophilic oesophagitis (EoE) is a clinicopathological condition. In addition to drugs and diets, dilation is an established treatment modality. Although the procedure was once considered risky, results from a new study add to the evidence that oesophageal dilation can be considered a safe and effective intervention to relieve dysphagia, the primary symptom of EoE.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 13, 192–194
Paediatric gastroenterology: EGD for children with abdominal pain: the jury is still out
Reports from a large, prospective study in paediatric patients suggest that oesophagogastroduodenoscopy is valuable for diagnosis in children with chronic abdominal pain. Nonetheless, the vast majority of children with chronic abdominal pain will have a functional gastrointestinal disorder, and no test is needed to achieve this diagnosis.Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 10, 701–703