Research |
RNA m6A methylation regulates the ultraviolet-induced DNA damage response
Methylation at the 6 position of adenosine (m6A) in RNA is rapidly and transiently induced at DNA damage sites in response to ultraviolet irradiation.
Nucleotide excision repair is a process that repairs damage to one strand of the DNA, particularly from UV irradiation, which distorts the DNA helix. The DNA flanking the damage site is cleaved to generate a single-stranded gap that is repaired by copying the undamaged strand to restore an intact helix.
Research |
Methylation at the 6 position of adenosine (m6A) in RNA is rapidly and transiently induced at DNA damage sites in response to ultraviolet irradiation.
Research | | open
Nucleotide excision repair is able to identify and remove a wide range of DNA helix distorting lesions from the genome. Here the authors use single molecule imaging of UvrA and UvrB molecules and suggest a two-step ‘scan and recruit’ model for UvrA function.
Research |
An analysis of cancer genomic data reveals an increased rate of somatic mutations at active transcription factor binding sites located both within promoter regions and distal from genes; the increased mutation rate at these genomic regions can be explained by reduced accessibility of the protein-bound DNA to nucleotide excision repair machinery.
Research | | open
DNA damage caused by ultraviolet irradiation is removed from the genome by nucleotide excision repair; however, it is unclear if this occurs at chromosome ends. Here the authors provide evidence indicating that telomeres are partially shielded from damage and that repair is fully functional.
Research Highlights |
DNA damage repair is in the spotlight this year — the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2015 was awarded to Tomas Lindahl, Paul Modrich and Aziz Sancar “for mechanistic studies of DNA repair”.