Nucleotide excision repair

Definition

Nucleotide excision repair is a process that repairs damage to one strand of the DNA, particularly from UV irradiation, which distorts the DNA helix. The DNA flanking the damage site is cleaved to generate a single-stranded gap that is repaired by copying the undamaged strand to restore an intact helix.

Latest Research and Reviews

All Research & Reviews

News and Comment

All News & Comment