Nucleoskeleton
The nucleoskeleton, also referred to as nuclear matrix, is the filamentous component of the nucleus not solubilized during extraction with high salt buffers. The nucleoskeleton is akin to a scaffold with which other components of the nucleus (proteins, RNA, DNA) can interact to fix their positions within the nucleus.
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
A Role for Nuclear Actin in HDAC 1 and 2 RegulationScientific Reports 6, 28460
Reviews |
Post-translational modifications of intermediate filament proteins: mechanisms and functions
Intermediate filaments (IFs) are cytoskeletal and nucleoskeletal structures that promote cell integrity and intracellular communication and contribute to subcellular and tissue-specific functions. Our understanding of how post-translational modifications of IF proteins (including nuclear lamins and cytoplasmic keratins, vimentin, desmin, neurofilaments and glial fibrillary acidic protein, among others) regulate IF function is increasing.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 15, 163–177
Research |
Isolated nuclei adapt to force and reveal a mechanotransduction pathway in the nucleus
Burridge and colleagues demonstrate that isolated nuclei respond to force by increasing their stiffness, and that this mechanical adaptation is mediated by emerin phosphorylation.Nature Cell Biology 16, 376–381
Reviews |
The nucleoskeleton as a genome-associated dynamic 'network of networks'
The diverse components of the nucleoskeleton provide physical links, and allow communication, between the cytoskeleton and the nucleus. Together, they form dynamic networks that regulate the shape and mechanical properties of the nucleus and control nuclear function, including gene expression.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 12, 695–708
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Mechanotransduction: Forcing nuclei
LINC complex structure and nucleoskeleton organization are key factors in the transmission of mechanical stress to the nucleus.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 15, 220–221
Research Highlights |
Nucleoskeleton: Uncovering roles for lamin B
Two studies reveal roles for B-type lamins in organogenesis and cell proliferation.