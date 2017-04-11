Nucleoproteins

Research | | open
Scientific Reports 7, 46370
Dynamic and flexible H3K9me3 bridging via HP1β dimerization establishes a plastic state of condensed chromatin
Heterochromatin protein 1 (HP1), including HP1 α, β and γ, is a family of non-histone chromatin factors thought to be involved in chromatin organization. Here, the authors show that dimeric HP1β interacts dynamically with H3K9me3, a hallmark of heterochromatin, and bridges condensed chromatin.Nature Communications 7, 11310
The HMGB1 protein induces a metabolic type of tumour cell death by blocking aerobic respiration
HMBG1 is a protein expressed in natural killer cells and is important in immunosurveillance. In this study, the authors show that HMGB1 binds to and inhibits PKM2, resulting in a block in aerobic glycolysis and ultimately cell death.Nature Communications 7, 10764
Neuronal activity controls Bdnf expression via Polycomb de-repression and CREB/CBP/JMJD3 activation in mature neurons
In neurons, brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) transcription is activated by synaptic activity, in part by epigenetic regulation of its promoter regions. Here the authors characterize histone modifications in response to NMDA treatment that result in different kinetics of Bdnf activation from its different promoter regions.Nature Communications 7, 11081
Nrf2-driven TERT regulates pentose phosphate pathway in glioblastomaCell Death & Disease 7, e2213
Linker Nups connect the nuclear pore complex inner ring with the outer ring and transport channel
An in vitro–reconstitution approach reveals the interactions between nuclear pore complex modules. Short motifs within linker nucleoporins connect the inner-pore-ring complex with subcomplexes of the outer ring and the transport channel.Nature Structural and Molecular Biology 22, 774–781
Non-coding RNA: A new molecular pathway for TP53
A novel genetic interaction links p53 to RNA processing and homeostasis.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 12, 402–403