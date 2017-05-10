Non-model organisms
Non-model organisms are organisms that have not been selected by the research community for extensive study either for historic reasons, or because they lack the features that make model organisms easy to investigate (e.g. they cannot grow in the laboratory, have a long life cycle, low fecundity or poor genetics).
Latest Research and Reviews
Research | | open
Larval diet affects mosquito development and permissiveness to Plasmodium infectionScientific Reports 6, 38230
Protocols |
Procedures for the reconstruction, primary culture and experimental use of rainbow trout gill epithelia
This protocol describes how to reconstruct and culture the freshwater rainbow trout gill epithelium. This model can be used to study gill physiology and has applications in toxicity testing, bioaccumulation studies and water quality monitoring.Nature Protocols 11, 490–498
News and Comment
Research Highlights |
Lab-on-a-chip: Coral-on-a-chip
A miniature platform for studying corals at microscale resolution sheds new light on their biology.Nature Methods 13, 392–393
Research Highlights |
Genomics: Engineering the mosquito genomeNature Methods 12, 489
News |
The Author File: Stefan Kappe
A way to generate recombinant progeny of Plasmodium falciparum for genetics experiments, and the virtues of scuba diving.Nature Methods 12, 589
Editorial |
Model roles for role models
The majority of biological research is concentrated on a handful of species for valid practical reasons. But it is important that such pragmatism does not distort our view of life's complexity.Nature Plants 1, 15067
Research Highlights |
Molecular biology: Enter the diatomNature Methods 12, 490
News and Views |
Animal identification with robot rovers
Robots can be used to detect marked animals with less disturbance when assessing ecological drivers of population change.Nature Methods 11, 1217–1218