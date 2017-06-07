Research | | open
NOD-like receptors
NOD-like receptors (NLRs) are a group of pattern recognition receptors that are expressed in the cell cytosol. They can sense molecules that are associated with infection (for example, bacterial peptidoglycans) and induce inflammatory immune responses that help clear the infection.
Latest Research and Reviews
NOD1 modulates IL-10 signalling in human dendritic cellsScientific Reports 7, 1005
NLRP12 attenuates colon inflammation by maintaining colonic microbial diversity and promoting protective commensal bacterial growth
The intracellular sensor NLRP12 can negatively regulate inflammation. Ting and colleagues demonstrate that an absence of NLRP12 triggers a dysbiosis that feeds forward into a process of inflammation and colitis.Nature Immunology 18, 541–551
News and Comment
News and Views |
Reining in uncontrolled inflammasome with PKA
New findings show that the NLRP3 inflammasome is inactivated by disassembly of the inflammasome mediated by the kinase PKA and that this regulation might be negated in NLRP3-gain-of-function diseases.Nature Immunology 17, 1137–1138
Research Highlights |
NLRX1 negatively regulates STINGNature Immunology 17, 617
News and Views |
The NEK-sus of the NLRP3 inflammasome
The NLRP3 inflammasome has broad biomedical relevance, but its activation mechanisms are incompletely understood. NEK7, a kinase that regulates microtubules during mitosis, is identified as a critical and selective upstream regulator of NLRP3 inflammasome activation.Nature Immunology 17, 223–224
News and Views |
LRRK2 and Nod2 promote lysozyme sorting in Paneth cells
Paneth cell dysfunction has been linked to Crohn's disease. Nod2 and LRRK2, two genetic susceptibility factors for this disease, are now shown to have a role in regulating the sorting of lysozyme in Paneth cells and its secretion into the crypt space and, ultimately, in maintenance of the intestinal barrier.Nature Immunology 16, 898–900
Research Highlights |
Pattern recognition receptors: Curbing gut inflammation
NOD2 restricts small intestinal inflammation by controlling the overgrowth of commensal bacteria.Nature Reviews Immunology 14, 583
News and Views |
cASCading specks
Inflammasome-driven inflammation extends into the extracellular space and to neighboring cells through the passive release of specks consisting of the adaptor ASC; this perpetuates the innate immune response and adds a dimension beyond interleukin 1 to autoinflammation.Nature Immunology 15, 698–700