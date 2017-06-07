NOD-like receptors

Definition

NOD-like receptors (NLRs) are a group of pattern recognition receptors that are expressed in the cell cytosol. They can sense molecules that are associated with infection (for example, bacterial peptidoglycans) and induce inflammatory immune responses that help clear the infection.

    New findings show that the NLRP3 inflammasome is inactivated by disassembly of the inflammasome mediated by the kinase PKA and that this regulation might be negated in NLRP3-gain-of-function diseases.

    • Karen V Swanson
    •  & Jenny P-Y Ting
    Nature Immunology 17, 1137–1138

    The NLRP3 inflammasome has broad biomedical relevance, but its activation mechanisms are incompletely understood. NEK7, a kinase that regulates microtubules during mitosis, is identified as a critical and selective upstream regulator of NLRP3 inflammasome activation.

    • Filip Van Hauwermeiren
    •  & Mohamed Lamkanfi
    Nature Immunology 17, 223–224

    Paneth cell dysfunction has been linked to Crohn's disease. Nod2 and LRRK2, two genetic susceptibility factors for this disease, are now shown to have a role in regulating the sorting of lysozyme in Paneth cells and its secretion into the crypt space and, ultimately, in maintenance of the intestinal barrier.

    • Juliana D B Rocha
    • , Michael G Schlossmacher
    •  & Dana J Philpott
    Nature Immunology 16, 898–900

    Inflammasome-driven inflammation extends into the extracellular space and to neighboring cells through the passive release of specks consisting of the adaptor ASC; this perpetuates the innate immune response and adds a dimension beyond interleukin 1 to autoinflammation.

    • Lori Broderick
    •  & Hal M Hoffman
    Nature Immunology 15, 698–700
