Next-generation sequencing
Next-generation sequencing refers to non-Sanger-based high-throughput DNA sequencing technologies. Millions or billions of DNA strands can be sequenced in parallel, yielding substantially more throughput and minimizing the need for the fragment-cloning methods that are often used in Sanger sequencing of genomes.
Latest Research and Reviews
De novo non-synonymous TBL1XR1 mutation alters Wnt signaling activityScientific Reports 7, 2888
Single-cell genome sequencing at ultra-high-throughput with microfluidic droplet barcoding
More than 50,000 single-cell genomes are sequenced in a single run using droplet barcoding.
Multiplex PCR method for MinION and Illumina sequencing of Zika and other virus genomes directly from clinical samples
This multiplex PCR enrichment protocol enables sequencing of Zika and other viral genomes of low abundance from clinical samples using the Illumina platform, or the portable MinION sequencer, facilitating direct application in field situations.Nature Protocols 12, 1261–1276
News and Comment
Mutations: Dawn of the Human Knockout Project
Technique: A mosaic of enhancer function in single cells
Haematological cancers: Promising epigenetic targets in leukaemia identifiedNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 261
Prostate cancer: Clinical hallmarks in whole cancer genomes
Fraser and colleagues describe the whole-genome sequencing (WGS) profiles of over 200 localized intermediate-risk prostate cancers. WGS has been widely used in research but not, thus far, in clinical settings. Herein, we consider the possible use of WGS in the field of precision oncology.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 265–266
Epilepsy: Common and rare epilepsies share genetic determinants
A whole-exome sequencing study has identified a series of ultra-rare variants that provide a genetic link between common and rare epilepsy syndromes. This discovery could open up new possibilities for personalized treatment of common epilepsies.Nature Reviews Neurology 13, 200–201
Finding the needle in the haystack
This month's Genome Watch discusses the potential of selective whole-genome amplification for overcoming the challenges of whole-genome sequencing of malaria parasites in clinical samples in which they are low in abundance.Nature Reviews Microbiology 15, 136