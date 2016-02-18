Neurulation
Neurulation is the process in which the neural plate, a flat structure of ectodermal tissue in the vertebrate embryo, folds to form the neural tube, a hollow tube that gives rise to the brain and spinal cord. Certain congenital defects of the central nervous system such as spina bifida result from failure of the neural tube to close during neurulation.
CHD7 cooperates with PBAF to control multipotent neural crest formation
Heterozygous mutations in the gene encoding CHD7, an ATP-dependent chromatin-remodelling protein, result in CHARGE syndrome a disorder characterized by malformations of the craniofacial structures, peripheral nervous system, ears, eyes and heart. In humans and Xenopus, CHD7 is now shown to be essential for the formation of multipotent migratory neural crest and for activating the transcriptional circuitry of the neural crest; shedding light on the pathoembryology of CHARGE syndrome.Nature 463, 958–962
Hemichordate neurulation and the origin of the neural tube
The evolutionary origins of the chordate neural tube and notochord are unclear. Here the authors show the expression patterns of chordate patterning genes in a hemichordate, which suggest that the hemichordate endoderm and collar cord might be homologous to the chordate notochord and neural tube, respectively.Nature Communications 4, 2713
Role of Rab11 in planar cell polarity and apical constriction during vertebrate neural tube closure
Epithelial folding is a critical process for vertebrate neural tube closure, however, its spatial regulation is largely unknown. Here Ossipova et al. show that Rab11-positive recycling endosomes acquire bilaterally symmetric distribution in the Xenopus neural plate, and that this polarization is essential for neural tube formation.Nature Communications 5, 3734
Interactions between Twist and other core epithelial–mesenchymal transition factors are controlled by GSK3-mediated phosphorylation
Twist is an epithelial–mesenchymal transition regulatory factor that is implicated in neural crest development and cancer. Lander and colleagues show that Twist interacts with Snail proteins to inhibit their function, and that this interaction is regulated by phosphorylation of the Twist C terminus.Nature Communications 4, 1542