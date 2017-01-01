Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain the best experience, we recommend you use a more up to date browser (or turn off compatibility mode in Internet Explorer).
Neurospora crassa, a bread mould, is a filamentous ascoymcete fungus used as a model for studying genetics, biochemistry, circadian rhythm and meiosis. It is easy to culture and is haploid with a short diploid stage prior to meiosis.