- Nature 546, 215–216
Non-motor features of Parkinson disease
Parkinson disease is often characterized as a disorder of movement; however, it is also associated with many non-motor features, some of which appear early in the disease course. In this article, Schapira and colleagues provide an overview of these diverse features and their neurobiological basis.
Loss of function CHCHD10 mutations in cytoplasmic TDP-43 accumulation and synaptic integrity
Mutations in CHCHD10 have been recently associated with frontotemporal dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Here the authors study the functions of endogenous CHCHD10 in Caenorhabditis elegans, primary neurons, and mouse, and show that it normally protects mitochondria and synaptic integrity, and retains TDP-43 in the nucleus.Nature Communications 8, 15558
The emerging field of epigenetics in neurodegeneration and neuroprotection
The contribution of epigenetics to many aspects of neuronal development and function is becoming apparent. In this Review, Zukin and colleagues describe how the dysregulation of epigenetic mechanisms may contribute to neurodegenerative diseases.Nature Reviews Neuroscience 18, 347–361
Immune-system tweak improves Alzheimer’s symptoms
Deleting an immune-response gene in mice decreases brain-cell loss.Nature 546
Neurodegenerative disease: RNA repeats put a freeze on cells
Droplet-like assemblies of RNA in cell nuclei are associated with certain neurodegenerative diseases. Experiments reveal that these assemblies become 'frozen' gels in cells, potentially explaining their toxicity. See Article p.243Nature 546, 215–216
Neurodegeneration: Role of repeats in protein clearance
Mutant proteins that contain stretches called polyQ repeats can misfold or form aggregates linked to neurodegeneration. It emerges that some polyQ-containing proteins regulate a process that degrades misfolded proteins. See Letter p.108Nature 545, 33–34
Alzheimer disease: Neurofilament light in the blood marks Alzheimer degenerationNature Reviews Neurology 13, 257
Neurodegenerative disease: Two–for–one on potential therapies
Molecules that inhibit the synthesis of the ataxin 2 protein can ameliorate the effects of two neurodegenerative diseases in mouse models, raising hopes for the success of this approach in clinical trials. See Letters p.362 & p.367Nature 544, 302–303