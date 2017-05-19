Neonatology

Latest Research and Reviews
A key genetic factor for fucosyllactose utilization affects infant gut microbiota development
The factors shaping the development of infants' gut microbiota are poorly understood. Here, the authors show that alterations in gut microbiota development in infants are associated with the presence of bifidobacteria having a gene for utilisation of human milk oligosaccharides.Nature Communications 7, 11939
News and Comment
Comments and Opinion |
Morbidity and mortality among exclusively breastfed neonates with medium-chain acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiencyGenetics in Medicine 18, 1315–1319
Research Highlights |
In this IssueGenetics in Medicine 18, 213
News and Views |
Epilepsy: Neonatal seizures still lack safe and effective treatment
Seizures after neonatal hypoxia are difficult to treat. A recent antiepileptic safety and dose-finding study examined phenobarbital plus bumetanide, but was stopped owing to apparent futility and increased risk of hearing loss. However, this decision could have been overcautious: 0.2 mg/kg bumetanide reduced seizure burden, and might not have increased hearing loss.Nature Reviews Neurology 11, 311–312
Comments and Opinion |
Newborn testing and screening by whole-genome sequencingGenetics in Medicine 18, 214–216
Comments and Opinion |
Too much, too soon?: Commercial provision of noninvasive prenatal screening for subchromosomal abnormalities and beyondGenetics in Medicine 17, 958–961
Comments and Opinion |
Better timing for cord clamping is after onset of lung aerationPediatric Research 77, 615–617