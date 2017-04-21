Conventional dendritic cells

Definition

Conventional dendritic cells (cDCs) are innate immune cells. The term cDC refers to all DCs other than plasmacytoid DCs. They reside in tissues and, following tissue infection or injury, they become activated and migrate to draining lymph nodes to promote adaptive immune responses.

    Studies using genetic tools have identified the distinct dendritic cell subsets that ensure tolerance to oral antigens in the antigen-rich environment of the gut and suggest a 'division of labor' for protective immunity.

    • Reinhard Hinterleitner
    •  & Bana Jabri
    Nature Immunology 17, 474–476
