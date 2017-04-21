Research | | open
Conventional dendritic cells
Conventional dendritic cells (cDCs) are innate immune cells. The term cDC refers to all DCs other than plasmacytoid DCs. They reside in tissues and, following tissue infection or injury, they become activated and migrate to draining lymph nodes to promote adaptive immune responses.
Latest Research and Reviews
- Scientific Reports 7, 1005
Research | | open
CD40-signalling abrogates induction of RORγt+ Treg cells by intestinal CD103+ DCs and causes fatal colitis
CD103+ dendritic cells induce iTreg cells to maintain immune balance in the gut, but how CD40-signalling regulates this process is unclear. Here the authors show that mice with constitutive CD11c-specific CD40-signalling have altered CD103+ dendritic cell migration, reduced iTreg cell induction, and fatal colitis.Nature Communications 8, 14715
News and Comment
News and Views |
A dendritic cell subset designed for oral tolerance
Studies using genetic tools have identified the distinct dendritic cell subsets that ensure tolerance to oral antigens in the antigen-rich environment of the gut and suggest a 'division of labor' for protective immunity.Nature Immunology 17, 474–476