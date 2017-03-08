Motor proteins

Latest Research and Reviews
Two pathways regulate cortical granule translocation to prevent polyspermy in mouse oocytes
Mammalian eggs release cortical granules to avoid being fertilized by more than a single sperm as polyspermy results in nonviable embryos. Here, the authors describe the mechanism driving translocation of the granules to the cortex in the mouse egg and show this process is essential to prevent polyspermy.Nature Communications 7, 13726
The mammalian dynein–dynactin complex is a strong opponent to kinesin in a tug-of-war competition
It has been unclear how the relatively weak dynein motor can counterbalance kinesin forces during microtubule-dependent transport. Belyy et al. find that binding of dynactin and BICD2 increases the strength of the dynein motor.Nature Cell Biology 18, 1018–1024
Polarized endosome dynamics by spindle asymmetry during asymmetric cell division
Central spindle asymmetry, generated by the kinesin Klp10A and its antagonist Patronin, polarizes endosome motility and provides a mechanism for the asymmetric segregation of signalling endosomes observed in a variety of asymmetrically dividing cell types.Nature 528, 280–285
Functional differentiation of cooperating kinesin-2 motors orchestrates cargo import and transport in C. elegans cilia
Using in vivo quantitative single-molecule fluorescence microscopy of kinesin II and OSM-3 motor dynamics in C. elegans cilia, Peterman and colleagues show that kinesin II loads cargo at the base, whereas OSM-3 transports the cargo to the tip.Nature Cell Biology 17, 1536–1545
Cell biology of the neuron: Life in the slow laneNature Reviews Neuroscience 17, 400
A motor relay on ciliary tracks
A powerful combination of two-colour imaging in vivo, Fourier-filtered kymography and simulations provides a high-resolution view of kinesin-2 transport dynamics in cilia. This study reveals heterotrimeric kinesin-II as an 'obstacle-course runner' and homodimeric OSM-3 (KIF17) as a 'long-distance runner', and elucidates the 'baton handoff' between these two kinesin-2 motors on the microtubule track.Nature Cell Biology 17, 1517–1519
Organelle dynamics: Organelles under the spotlight
Kapitein and colleagues have used an optically controlled system that couples organelles and motor proteins to study the dynamics and roles of organelle transport.Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology 16, 126–127
Towards elucidating the tubulin code
Genetically encoded and post-translationally generated variations of tubulin C-terminal tails give rise to extensive heterogeneity of the microtubule cytoskeleton. The generation of different tubulin variants in yeast now demonstrates how single amino-acid differences or post-translational modifications can modulate the behaviour of selected molecular motors.Nature Cell Biology 16, 303–305