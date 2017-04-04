Molecularly targeted therapy

Reviews |
Targeted agents and immunotherapies: optimizing outcomes in melanoma
In less than a decade, the treatment landscape of metastatic melanoma has changed dramatically. Novel targeted agents and immunotherapies are revolutionizing patient outcomes, but the range of available drugs complicates clinical decision-making. Herein, the authors chart the therapeutic advances and review the current evidence that can be used to guide therapeutic decisions for individual patients with metastatic melanoma, highlighting knowledge gaps.