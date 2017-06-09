Molecular medicine

Latest Research and Reviews
News and Comment
News and Views |
NASH: Novel therapeutic strategies targeting ASK1 in NASH
Currently, no pharmacological therapies are approved for the treatment of NASH. A new study now identifies CASP8 and FADD-like apoptosis regulator (CFLAR) as a novel suppressor of NASH and its associated disorders in a process dependent on the activation of apoptosis signal-regulating kinase 1 (ASK1).Nature Reviews Gastroenterology and Hepatology 14, 329–330
News and Views |
Drug therapy: Exploiting synthetic lethality to improve cancer therapy
The success of cancer therapies is hampered by a paucity of suitable drug targets and the rapid development of therapy resistance. The concept of synthetic lethality provides a potential solution to these constraints via the identification of novel therapeutic vulnerabilities, as exemplified in two recent studies.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 331–332
News and Views |
Targeted therapies: Remembrance of things past — discontinuation of second-generation TKI therapy for CML
Data from the recent Stop 2G-TKI study confirm that around 60% of patients with chronic myeloid leukaemia who discontinue second-generation BCR–ABL1 tyrosine-kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy after a sustained deep molecular response remain in remission for longer than 1 year. Importantly, the interim findings suggest that prior response to first-line TKI treatment might predict relapse risk after treatment discontinuation.Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology 14, 201–202
News and Views |
Engineered proteins: A carbon monoxide antidote
A re-engineered haemoglobin-like protein protects mice poisoned with the lethal gas carbon monoxide.Nature Biomedical Engineering 1, 0030
Research Highlights |
Adipose tissue: A new generation of PPARγ agonists?Nature Reviews Endocrinology 13, 63
Editorial |
Beware trial end point comparisonsNature Reviews Clinical Oncology 13, 525